Rio Ferdinand has claimed that neither Arsenal nor Manchester United will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

The Gunners are set to have a splendid window this time. Kai Havertz has already been brought in, while deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are edging closer to completion.

One transfer that definitely won’t happen this summer is Mbappe to Arsenal or Manchester United, Ferdinand claimed on his YouTube channel.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand thinks neither Arsenal nor Manchester United can sign Kylian Mbappe

Football Transfers made a shock claim last week that Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

The French superstar has entered the final year of his contract at PSG. He has reportedly made it clear that he will not sign a new one, and it looks like his plan is to leave as a free agent next summer.

PSG, however, will do everything they possibly can to avoid that. Sadly though, the player is in complete control now thanks to his contract situation, and he could well get his wish.

The report claims Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe next year as a free agent, but Arsenal are still considering submitting a proposal to the forward’s representatives over a potential move.

Ferdinand thinks this will only be a dream for Arsenal fans. He doesn’t even think his club, Manchester United, can get him.

He told Joel Beya on the show: “I don’t think he’s even gettable (for Manchester United) at the price they’re talking about for him.”

When asked about the Arsenal links, he said: “You man can’t get him either! Arsenal can’t get him either. Don’t even start thinking and dreaming. It’s a good dream!”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

TBR View:

Real Madrid are probably the only side who can confidently say they can sign Mbappe.

The Galacticos were close to getting it done last year, but the Frenchman stayed put. Now, either this summer or the next, it is very likely that he will leave Paris.

We’re sure Arsenal and Manchester United would both love to sign Mbappe, especially if he’s available on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, but it’s extremely unlikely.

However, football is a funny game and stranger things have happened in the past.