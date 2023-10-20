Liverpool player says he wants to be as good as ‘unbelievable’ £34m teammate

Harvey Elliott has admitted that he is trying to become a player as good as Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, insisting that he is the perfect player for the youngster to look up to.

Elliott was speaking to The Times as he suggested that the pair have a fantastic relationship on and off the pitch.

Mohamed Salah is almost looking as good as he ever has done for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The 31-year-old has relished the role as the leader of Liverpool’s new-look attack. And he is backing it up with some impressive numbers, having scored five goals and contributed four assists in just eight Premier League games.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Two of those goals came in the 3-1 win against Brighton before the international break. And one of those saw Harvey Elliott play a prominent role, with the 20-year-old brilliantly leaving the ball as Liverpool broke into the box. That led to the ball rolling into the £34 million star’s path. And he finished off the opportunity.

Harvey Elliott says he’d love to be as good as Mohamed Salah

That goal is perhaps an indication of how their understanding is building. And Elliott has now shared how helpful Salah has been as he looks to really make the grade at Anfield.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“He’s always helping me out,” he told The Times. “We have a great relationship when we play. Off the pitch we’re always talking and I’m always trying to learn off him.

“He’s the best possible player for me to look up to, as well as play with. I’m trying to be as good as him — if that’s possible. He’s a great guy and an unbelievable player. To look up to him and everyone else in the team is great, I’m grateful to be playing with these guys.”

Liverpool youngster can bounce back from quiet start to the season

Elliott has had to be patient with his opportunities so far this season. He has featured in all but two of their Premier League games so far. But he has not played more than a half of football along the way.

But it is almost remarkable to think that he is still only 20 years of age. He is approaching a half century of Premier League appearances in his career. And he has had one serious injury along the way.

He has plenty of time to force his way into the side on a consistent basis. He has definitely proved that he is more than good enough for the highest level.

Elliott is also extremely versatile, so he has a number of opportunities to break into the side.

Certainly, with Mo Salah in his corner, Elliott has so much potential to unlock.