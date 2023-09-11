Rio Ferdinand has lauded reported Arsenal target Marc Guehi following his performance for England at the weekend, insisting that the centre-back steps up every time he is asked to push up a level.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel following the Three Lions’ draw with Ukraine which saw Gareth Southgate’s side take another small step towards qualifying for Euro 2024.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Marc Guehi got the chance to start in Poland. It was a reward for his fine form for Crystal Palace. The defender has been an outstanding performer since arriving at Selhurst Park.

Ferdinand praises Arsenal target Marc Guehi

Of course, the centre-back many have been talking about in the wake of the game is Harry Maguire. Southgate has stuck by the Manchester United man, despite his lack of minutes for his club side.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ferdinand criticised the decision, pointing out just how much depth England have in that area of the field. And as he discussed Maguire’s controversial inclusion, he praised Guehi following his display.

“My biggest concern would be the confidence and morale of the other players in that position. So he’s basically saying I’ve got no other centre halves who I can trust at all,” he told his YouTube channel.

“John Stones, who’s the best England centre-half around at the moment is injured. ‘I’ve got to find a replacement’. Marc Guehi comes in. He just seemed to be able to step up at every level he gets asked to step up to. He steps up comfortably.”

Arsenal fans may well take note of Ferdinand’s comments on Guehi. Of course, there are not many better to take encouragement from when it comes to discussing centre-backs.

Reports from the Daily Mail last month suggested that Guehi is of increasing interest to Arsenal. And Mikel Arteta tends to keep some targets on his radar for more than one window, it seems.

Arsenal are strong in that area of the field. But Guehi is establishing himself as one of the best in the division with his performances for Palace.

And it says something that Ferdinand believes that Guehi can step up whenever he is asked to.

Clearly, that is something that the Arsenal hierarchy will be weighing up if they consider making a future move for the 23-year-old.