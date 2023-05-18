Rio Ferdinand claimed Tottenham's striker target has been better than Rashford in 2022/23











Tottenham Hotspur have today been linked with a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen – a player who Rio Ferdinand thinks has had a slightly better season than Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Spurs remain on the hunt for a new manager and sporting director this summer. No signings are expected to be made until both of those roles are filled, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from linking players with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The latest rumour today claims Spurs are interested in signing Osimhen this summer, and Rio Ferdinand appears to be a fan of the Napoli hitman.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand said Tottenham target Victor Osimhen has been better than Man United’s Marcus Rashford

TuttoMercatoWeb claim this week that Tottenham are among a number of clubs interested in signing Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen when the transfer window opens this summer.

The Nigerian is one of the most wanted strikers in world football at the moment.

He just helped Napoli win their first Scudetto in over three decades and reach the quarter-final of the Champions League, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists in all competitions.

Almost every big side in the world would love to sign Osimhen this summer, and Tottenham, according to the report, are said to be one of them, with Harry Kane’s future up in the air.

Tottenham target Victor Osimhen – Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand, who has watched a fair bit of Osimhen, was asked to compare the Nigerian and Marcus Rashford‘s performances this season.

The Manchester United legend, surprisingly, gave the edge to the Napoli man.

“Splitting hairs again. There ain’t much in it. It’s hard,” he said on his YouTube channel in March. Osimhen then. Over the season, you have to say Osimhen probably!”

The report claims Napoli are demanding a staggering £139 million (€160 million) to sell Osimhen this summer. You could probably get Rashford for a lot cheaper than that.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

