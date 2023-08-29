Rio Ferdinand cannot believe what he’s already hearing Arsenal fans saying about 24-year-old

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Arsenal fans over the way they have already started to voice their frustration with Kai Havertz, insisting that he needs to be given more time.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel amid signs that the Gunners supporters are starting to lose patience with the Germany international.

Kai Havertz always needed to hit the ground running at Arsenal. He arrived for a big fee. And he joined after a really underwhelming spell at Chelsea. So it seemed to be one of the biggest gambles Mikel Arteta and Edu have taken over the last couple of years.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, it is very early in the season. But it is noticeable that Havertz is yet to make any sort of major impact on Arsenal’s fortunes. His best display came when he started up front in the Community Shield – and then, he still managed to miss a couple of big chances.

Ferdinand criticises Arsenal fans for losing patience with Kai Havertz

The 2-2 draw with Fulham at the weekend saw things start to reach a bit of a boiling point. Certainly, his display would have left Mikel Arteta with plenty to ponder ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But Ferdinand has defended Havertz and hit out at the Arsenal fans who have already started to turn on the 24-year-old.

“You guys are all over the place. With Havertz, I understand that he might not have hit the ground running, bit like Mason Mount at Man United,” he told his YouTube channel.

“But the way that you guys are absolutely like: ‘get him out’, I don’t get it. If it was 10, 15 games, do you know what, I could see what they’re saying. But it’s three games you know. People need time to adjust.”

Some have been more critical of Arteta than Havertz. Craig Burley labelled Arteta’s defence of Havertz after the draw with Fulham nonsense.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson claimed that he had been left shocked by how Arteta was using Havertz. Certainly, Arteta was very much mistaken if he thought that the success of last season was going to give him a lot of breathing space with the changes he made.

Arsenal got themselves back in the title mix last year. And they have spent big money. So fans are indeed worried that the signing of Havertz is not going to take them any closer to Manchester City.

But Ferdinand is right to suggest that there is still time for the situation to turn around.