Craig Burley has hit out at Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss defended Kai Havertz after the Gunners’ draw with Fulham, insisting that what the Spaniard is saying about the summer signing is nonsense.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season, drawing 2-2 with Fulham at the Emirates.

There are already concerns that the Kai Havertz gamble is not working out for Arsenal. Of course, it caught many off-guard when the club brought the Germany international across the capital in the summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Havertz had had a tough time at Chelsea. That was not all down to him by any means. However, it was difficult to understand what Mikel Arteta had seen to convince him that the club needed to part with £65 million to secure his signature.

Burley slams Arteta over Havertz defence

Edu and Arteta have got little wrong in the market over the last couple of years. So there would have been cautious hope that the deal could prove to be inspired.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the early signs are that Havertz is a long, long way off proving to be a good signing for Arsenal.

His off the ball work appeared to be the best things about his displays against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. And the situation was threatening to reach boiling point against Fulham on Saturday.

Arteta took Havertz off during the second-half. But he went on to suggest – in comments reported by Football London – that he is doing a lot of good things.

Burley however, feels that the Arsenal boss is feeling the pressure after taking such a big risk in the summer.

“This talk from Arteta is nonsense,” he told ESPN. “There’s another one in the second-half where the crowd got on his back, somebody played a beautiful little ball into him, sixty yards from goal, he had 10 yards to turn because no defender had got tight to him and he passed it back 15 yards and gave it away.

“There is nothing in this Kai Havertz performance or performances that suggest that this player is any different, not one iota from the player who was performing for Chelsea. The only difference is he’s wearing a red shirt.

“He’s still got no confidence, he’s still not influencing games, he’s still giving the ball away, he’s still not getting in the right positions at the right time. He made one or two good runs in the first-half.

“But at the moment, there’s a £70 million burning problem in Arteta’s pocket, because, in my opinion, he’s going to have to drop him. Arsenal are a better side without him in the team.”

Arsenal star already facing a huge task

It was always imperative that Havertz hit the ground running. He had such a disappointing time at Chelsea towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge. And Arsenal spent a huge sum to bring him in.

He is someone whose best position is still not obvious. And the Gunners are looking to take that final step which will take them to the title.

So Havertz was always unlikely to be given time to adapt. Unfortunately, there is very little evidence – in the Premier League at least – that there is a great deal more to come from the 24-year-old.

He has the talent to silence his doubters, unquestionably. But the early signs are not good.