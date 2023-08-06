Rio Ferdinand appears to mock Arsenal on Twitter after they beat Manchester City

Arsenal beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield today as they won easily on penalties in the end.

A very late equaliser from Leandro Trossard ensured the game did indeed go to spot kicks. And after Kevin De Bruyne missed his opening effort, Arsenal never looked back.

Of course, it was a trophy for the Gunners and a good start to the new season. But it’s safe to say that the celebrations were a tad over the top at the end.

Chris Sutton was among the pundits to pick up on it and then adding to Sutton’s thoughts, Rio Ferdinand also appeared to aim a dig.

Taking to his own social account, Ferdinand tweeted out that he ‘couldn’t tell you how many’ he won, before appearing to laugh at the Gunners.

Ferdinand, no doubt, will have more to say on the matter on his FIVE show this week over on YouTube. But for now, it very much seems Arsenal are getting a bit of stick for simply celebrating a win.

Arsenal can’t win sometimes

Yes, the celebrations might have been a bit OTT in some people’s eyes, but what are Arsenal meant to do?

They’ve been trying to beat City for two years now and finally got one over them when a big game was on the line.

There’s always reason to celebrate. Ferdinand’s tweet here is a bit out of order really.

Not that Arsenal will care. A trophy is a trophy and this will breed good confidence into the camp for the new campaign.