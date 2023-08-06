Chris Sutton sends seven-word tweet mocking Arsenal after Manchester City win

Arsenal won the first trophy of the season as they beat Manchester City on penalties at Wembley to seal the Community Shield.

The Gunners scored with almost the last kick of the game to equalise in normal time before they held their nerve from 12 yards to win the shootout.

Fabio Vieira was the man who got the winning penalty while Aaron Ramsdale was also on hand to help keep City out.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The celebrations were quite intense at full-time from Arsenal. And while it’s all well and good winning a trophy, former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton was far from impressed.

Taking to X (Twitter), Sutton tweeted out his thoughts on the celebrations and appeared to mock Arsenal by suggesting they were celebrating like they’d won the World Cup.

Arsenal showcased their new signings at Wembley as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all contributed.

For Mikel Arteta, the win will mean a lot as well, given how City pipped them to the title last season.

Arsenal needed this

It’s not the biggest win in the world but this will feel massive for Arsenal. Winning a trophy matters and it’s all about getting that winning feeling in the camp.

Yes, City will come marching back and be huge contenders to win the title and every other trophy.

But winning is a habit that can be a good one to get into and the idea of getting medals round your neck and trophies in the cabinet will feel nice for the Gunners.

Arsenal will hope to use this as a springboard to take into the season. Certainly, Aaron Ramsdale will be delighted to have played his part with the potential for David Raya coming in.