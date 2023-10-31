‘Right now’: Fabrizio Romano says Spurs aren’t trying to sign £40m player at the moment

Tottenham Hotspur are, to the surprise of many, top of the Premier League at the moment.

The north London club have surpassed all expectations this season, and while it’s not necessarily on the cards just yet, we can’t write Tottenham off as potential title challengers this season.

Spurs may need some January reinforcements if they are to challenge for the title this term, and one player who has consistently been mentioned as a target is Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham apparently looked at Gallagher on deadline day, but, sadly a move didn’t come off.

Since then, there has been some chat about Spurs going back in for the Chelsea star, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief, there are no active negotiations between parties right now.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham not in for Gallagher

Romano shared what he knows about the £40m midfielder.

“I’m not sure it will be a part of the January window. I feel like Chelsea want some stability in midfield. I think Chelsea will focus on different priorities. For Gallagher, I’m not sure he will be a part of the January window in terms of a Chelsea exit. The new deal, discussions are not in advanced stages yet, but Chelsea are happy with him, this is something to check again in December or January. Also, Tottenham are not active in terms of negotiations with Conor Gallagher right now,” Romano said.

Won’t be leaving

While Gallagher was linked away from Chelsea for a lot of the summer window, it’s hard to see the midfielder leaving Stamford Bridge in the winter.

All of a sudden, Gallagher is, once again, one of Chelsea’s more important players, and he’s even captained the side on multiple occasions this season.

Chelsea won’t be in a rush to sell Gallagher, especially to a rival, and it’s hard to see Spurs getting involved in this race again in January.

Spurs do have work to do in January, but Gallagehr probably won’t be on their agenda.