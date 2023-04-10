‘Right now’: £55m attacker would now seriously consider joining Arsenal this summer – journalist











Barcelona forward Raphinha would now reportedly seriously consider a move to Arsenal this summer.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, via Give Me Sport, who gives an update on the Brazilian’s future.

Arsenal’s attention will already be turning to the summer transfer market behind-the-scenes.

Gunners fans will only care about the next eight Premier League matches right now, with the title hanging in the balance.

However, Mikel Arteta will already be in discussions with Edu Gaspar about next season’s squad.

With Champions League football set to return to The Emirates, the overall quality of the squad will need to improve.

There will also be some outgoings too, and that could free up the cash needed to bring in the required reinforcements.

Returning to Europe’s premier competition will make a move to The Emirates a much more attractive prospect.

Raphinha may now consider a move to Arsenal are rejecting them for Barcelona 12 months ago.

The Spanish club’s dire financial situation could make some of their stars available again this summer.

Raphinha may consider Arsenal move – O’Rourke

Writing on Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said: “I’m sure Raphinha, if he was to leave Barcelona, Arsenal would maybe be one of the clubs that he would seriously consider, considering the project that’s going on right now at the Emirates Stadium.

“Obviously, it looks like Champions League football is going to be on offer at Arsenal and they could be Premier League title winners as well.

“So, it’s an exciting project for any player that Arsenal are interested in and will boost their chances of signing their top targets.

“If Arsenal are playing Champions League football next season, they’re going to have to bolster their squad and Raphinha could be an astute signing.”

The £55m forward has only started 15 league games this season, and looks unlikely to match his goal tally from last season.

Raphinha has shown at Leeds how effective he can be in the Premier League, and Arsenal may consider another move for the Brazilian.

Edu is a huge fan of Raphinha, and will be keeping a very close eye on his availability.

Whether he would be happy sharing responsibilities on the right wing with Bukayo Saka – or even being his understudy – is another matter.

