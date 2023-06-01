‘Ridiculous’: Pundit says 43-year-old manager Spurs ‘dream’ of hiring has been better than Guardiola this year











Mark Schwarzer has named Tottenham managerial target, Roberto De Zerbi, as his Manager of the Season.

Speaking on Optus Sports’ GegenPod, the pundit was speaking about the Italian and his impact at Brighton.

This, of course, comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham Hotspur who reportedly see De Zerbi as their ‘dream’ appointment according to Fabrizio Romano.

Schwarzer noted that these comments could age horribly if Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team go on to win the treble at the end of the season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

De Zerbi Manager of the Year

Schwarzer hailed the Italian managaer amid links to Tottenham.

“Roberto De Zerbi for me I think gets manager of the season, but of course that could be ridiculous in a week or 10 days’ time because Pep Guardiola could go on and win the treble and then it could be ridiculous to say that De Zerbi was the manager of the season, but yeah,” Schwarzer said.

Overperformed

The whole Manager of the Season debate depends on how you think this award should be given.

Pep Guardiola has done the best job by a number of metrics, the league table will tell you that, but before a ball was even kicked City were expected to be in and around a title race.

Meanwhile, next to nobody expected Brighton to go on and secure a European spot, and that’s exactly what De Zerbi has done.

In terms of over-achieving, De Zerbi has outdone any other manager in the league, but, of course, he hasn’t actually won anything, so we can understand why there is an argument to make that Guardiola has, once again, been the league’s top dog.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Show all