'I heard in the past few days': Fabrizio Romano says Spurs' dream is to hire 43-year-old manager











Roberto De Zerbi is Tottenham’s dream managerial appointment according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist was speaking on the House of Champions Podcast about Spurs’ plan to replace Antonio Conte, and he says that he’s heard that the one man Tottenham want more than any other is De Zerbi.

Of course, the Brighton boss has been almost revolutionary in the Premier League this season, and it’s no surprise to hear that he’s caught the eye of one of the big six.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, Romano has also stated that this appointment is almost impossible, claiming that the Italian wants to stay at Brighton and is happy on the south coast.

De Zerbi is Spurs’ dream

Romano shared what he knows about the 43-year-old manager.

“From what I heard in the past few days they dream of Roberto De Zerbi, but this is almost impossible because De Zerbi wants to stay at Brighton, he is already planning for next season, they will sign Dahoud and many other players like James Milner and Joao Pedro, so they are thinking of next season,” Romano said.

Can’t blame him

De Zerbi is apparently very happy at Brighton, and, to be honest, we can’t blame him for not wanting to leave.

He’s only been at the club for around six months, and he’s already made huge strides. The Seagulls will be playing in Europe next season, and if they continue to build, there’s no reason why they can’t make a real mark in the Europa League next term.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be lucky if they’re even in the Conference League, while their squad is ageing and their star player is seemingly looking for an exit.

De Zerbi is making the right decision to stay at Brighton.

