Ricky Villa shares how he'll be helping Tottenham get Pochettino back











Tottenham legend Ricky Villa has hinted he’ll be trying to convince Mauricio Pochettino to come back to the club.

Pochettino is being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. Todd Boehly is believed to really fancy Pochettino as the next Blues manager and a deal is said to be close.

However, nothing has been signed or confirmed yet. And speaking to TalkSPORT, Spurs legend Villa has claimed he’ll be trying to get the ‘world class’ Pochettino back to Spurs if he can.

“The club is very strong. It will be in recovery soon. Pochettino. We need Pochettino to come back to the team,” Villa said.

“Spurs not call him. He has another offer so he has to make a decision. But I have a little chance to come into the sphere again. It’s not my decision. It’s the decision of the chairman. I meet him next week with Pochettino and we see what happens, if he goes to Chelsea or he’s going to the club.”

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Pochettino has so far not been approached by Daniel Levy. Multiple reports have suggested Levy is keen to avoid a reunion and go with a fresher and newer face.

But ‘Poch’ remains the choice of many fans, putting Levy under increasing pressure.

TBR’s View: Pochettino to Tottenham not going away

It’s always nice to see Ricky Villa having a chat on Spurs. And it’s clear that, like a lot fans, he wants to see Pochettino back in the hotseat.

Clearly, Pochettino had a big impact on both fans and certain ex-players. Yes, the Argentina connection is there with Villa and Pochettino. But it’s so obvious just how well-regarded he is.

Tottenham fans will jump all over this interview. It will only increase pressure on Levy. And Spurs fans will hope it give the main man a kick up the backside to go and get Poch.