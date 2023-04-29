‘The dream is dead’: There’s no way ‘world class’ manager ever becomes the Tottenham boss now - journalist











Mauricio Pochettino will never come back to Tottenham according to The Athletic’s James Maw.

There have been rumours for years about a potential return to north London for Pochettino, and he himself has been very open about the fact he’d quite like to return to the Spurs dugout one day.

Of course, there is currently a vacancy at Tottenham, but sadly, Daniel Levy hasn’t even considered Pochettino this time around, and instead, the Argentine looks set for a move to Chelsea.

Speaking on The View From The Lane, James Maw has stated that it is now impossible that Pochettino ever returns to Spurs after taking the Chelsea job.

Never coming back

Maw and Jack Pitt-Brooke spoke about Pochettino.

“We have closure in the worst possible way because the dream is dead basically. Even if in five years’ time he does come back it won’t be the same because he’s been the Chelsea manager,” Pitt-Brooke said.

“He can’t come back, there’s no way that is ever happening now, I think these two things now work together to make that impossible,” Maw added.

Tough to see

While nothing is impossible in football, it’s very hard to see the ‘world class’ manager ever returning to Spurs if he does indeed take the Chelsea job.

If he heads to Stamford Bridge, he will burn a lot of bridges at Tottenham, while it’s clear from this whole saga that Daniel Levy isn’t super keen on the idea of bringing Pochettino back in any case.

Factor in that Tottenham supporters are incredibly tired of seeing former Chelsea managers in their dugout and you have to say that Pochettino is getting further and further away from a Spurs return.

It’s not impossible, but it’s very hard to see the Argentine coming back to Tottenham anytime in the future.

