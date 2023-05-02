Richarlison reacts after seeing Alex Iwobi's performance for Everton last night











Richarlison has sent a message to Everton star Alex Iwobi after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City yesterday.

The Nigerian international took to Instagram after a huge match in the battle against Premier League relegation.

Everton and Leicester knew that whoever who last night would move out of the relegation zone.

A draw would be enough for Dean Smith’s side to leapfrog Nottingham Forest, however, the spoils were shared.

Everton took the lead through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and dominated the early stages of the game.

Caglar Soyuncu made Everton pay for not properly clearing a set piece and converted Leicester’s first real chance.

Alex Iwobi then had a moment to forget, giving the ball away in a dangerous area which directly led to Jamie Vardy putting the hosts in front.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He gave the ball away again just before half-time and the resulting attack earned Leicester a penalty through a Michael Keane handball.

Iwobi was indebted to Jordan Pickford who saved James Maddison’s resulting spot-kick.

Richarlison then sent Iwobi a message on social media after he scored Everton’s equaliser in the second half.

The Toffees may well be disappointed to not have come away with all three points after a much-improved performance.

Richarlison reacts to Everton star Iwobi performance

The 26-year-old posted on social media and said: “Errors Made But The Support Stayed, Appreciate The Love. We Go Again!”

Richarlison replied to his post, adding: “Fighting every game and keep going.”

Richarlison reacts to Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi’s performance. Cr. (alexanderiwobi) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Last summer’s parting between Everton and Richarlison hasn’t worked out particularly well for either party.

The Brazilian only scored his first league goal for Tottenham on Sunday.

He thought he’d dramatically equalised before Diogo Jota with a last-gasp winner.

Everton have been desperately short of goals without Richarlison, with Iwobi’s tally of two moving him level with first-choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Photo by Tony McArdle – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Iwobi has shared at Everton since Sean Dyche has taken over from Frank Lampard.

It’s still too soon to say whether this will keep them in the Premier League.

The results of their next four games are absolutely crucial.

Iwobi and Everton might be hoping Richarlison can do them a favour against Leeds United on the final day of the season.

