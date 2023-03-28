Alex Iwobi now shares what’s changed in training since Sean Dyche took the Everton job











Everton star Alex Iwobi has revealed what life is like at Finch Farm under Sean Dyche and his new regime, insisting that the Blues have gone ‘back to basics’ in order to secure Premier League survival.

The 26-year-old is currently Everton’s most creative player, with six assists so far this season, alongside one goal, but the Blues have struggled in front of goal, scoring just 22 goals in 28 league games.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Speaking with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Iwobi states that there has been a ‘back to basics’ approach since Sean Dyche’s February appointment, revealing that there has been considerable change within behind the scenes following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

When asked what has changed under the new managerial regime, Iwobi said: “He’s stripped it down and gone back to basics.”

Indeed, there has clearly been a change in the culture at Finch Farm, and when asked if Dyche had a specific ‘non-negotiable’ akin to Mikel Arteta’s non-negotiables at Arsenal, Iwobi states: “He (Dyche) wants you to work hard. Have the right equipment. However you approach a game, you approach it in training. You have to run.

“He don’t take no prisoners. Even if you’re not playing and you’re a sub, or even if you’re not in the squad, he’s making sure everyone’s on point.”

Frank Lampard revived Iwobi, but Sean Dyche has revived Everton

Everton’s results have certainly improved since Dyche’s appointment, taking 13 points from a possible 24, having been winless under Frank Lampard since October of last year.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi also continues to impress under Dyche, and though his central role has been surrendered for a place on the right-wing, the Nigerian international remains Everton’s most creative individual, recently bagging himself an assist for Seamus Coleman’s winning goal against Leeds United.

Perhaps a ‘back to basics’ approach was just what Everton needed, and while the Toffees remain in a precarious position, just two points above the relegation zone, Dyche’s side are grinding out results and getting points on the board.