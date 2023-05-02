Richard Keys now delivers verdict on Leeds United appointing Sam Allardyce











Richard Keys has now shared his thoughts on Sam Allardyce taking the Leeds United job.

Keys took to Twitter to react to the latest ongoings at Elland Road.

It’s all change at Leeds as they attempt to do everything possible to stay in the Premier League.

Sporting Director Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent after nearly six years at the club.

In that time he brought in Marcelo Bielsa who oversaw Leeds finally returning to the Premier League.

However, the appointment of Jesse Marsch has been widely questioned, as has the decision to sack him in February.

Bringing in Javi Gracia to save Leeds doesn’t look like it’s going to pay off, and he too looks set to lose his job.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

It means a shock return to the Premier League for Sam Allardyce, and Richard Keys has reacted to his impending introduction at Leeds.

The 68-year-old has just four games to turn their season around and become a hero at Elland Road.

Keys reacts to Allardyce Leeds news

Posting on Twitter after hearing the news, Keys said: “Big Sam is back! There’s a theme here. The return of the dinosaurs.

“[Roy] Hodgson [Neil] Warnock Allardyce. You can’t buy experience.

“Welcome back big man. What an incentive for him – keep Leeds up and relegate Everton.”

Sam Allardyce couldn’t have wished for a tougher start to life at Leeds.

A trip to Manchester City awaits him on Saturday if he appoints before the weekend.

The Premier League leaders are in their best form of the season, and Allardyce won’t have long to organise the league’s leakiest defence.

He also has a decision to make in goal, with Illan Meslier desperately short of confidence.

Keys clearly has faith that Allardyce will turn things around at Leeds, but that will be easier said than done.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Their remaining fixtures are difficult, and he won’t have long to learn about his new squad.

His last attempt to save a struggling Premier League club didn’t end well at West Brom.

He could make himself a hero at Leeds if he somehow turns around their fortunes.

Show all