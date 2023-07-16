Richard Keys has now given his verdict on new Arsenal signing Declan Rice and the effect he might have on the team.

Keys took to Twitter and made a prediction about Arsenal’s upcoming season as he praised their capture of the England international.

Arsenal will be delighted to have finally confirmed the signing of Declan Rice.

After months of chasing the 24-year-old, he’s arrived at the Emirates in a club-record deal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rice will immediately improve Arsenal’s starting line-up and will be looking forward to making his Champions League debut.

He’s been joined by Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber at London Colney as the Gunners look to improve on their second-place finish last season.

Keys thinks Arsenal might just do that now after signing Rice from West Ham.

After being so critical of Mikel Arteta and his team’s celebrations last season, he’s expecting more excitement in North London.

Keys makes Arsenal claim after Rice signing

Posting on Twitter, Keys said: “It’s a lot of money – but I don’t think any club will make a better signing than Declan Rice this summer.

“He’s a Rolls-Royce. It’s a real statement of intent by Arsenal. I’ve got a feeling they might be celebrating next season.”

Plenty of Arsenal fans will find themselves confused that they might be agreeing with Keys about Rice.

The 24-year-old is a game-changing signing and has already proved with England he can perform at the very highest level.

He’s already been talking highly about his new teammates and singing the praises of Ben White and Eddie Nketiah.

The challenge for Rice now is to get used to playing in Mikel Arteta’s tactical system.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

At West Ham, he was typically played in a double-pivot alongside either Tomas Soucek or Flynn Downes.

However, at Arsenal, he’s likely to be given sole responsibility to protect Arsenal’s back four, especially if he’s partnered in midfield with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Keys still believes Arsenal could finally be celebrating more than just victories now that Rice has signed.

It will be interesting to see if he’s as critical as he was last season when Arteta and co. enjoyed a last-minute winner.