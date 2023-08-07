Richard Keys accuses ‘quiet’ Liverpool player of being really selfish

Richard Keys has bizarrely accused Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk of being too quiet on the pitch.

Keys was making his predictions ahead of the start of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Yesterday’s Community Shield kicked off the season for England’s top-flight sides.

Arsenal lifted the first piece of silverware of the year, defeating Manchester City on penalties.

Keys still isn’t sure anyone can challenge Pep Guardiola’s side but used his column to take another dig at Arsenal’s excessive celebrations last season.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side can also go at least one better this season.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

After missing out on the Champions League, a return to the top four for Liverpool is essential this year.

However, Keys is unconvinced Liverpool can do this with Virgil van Dijk leading the side.

He’s not sure the Dutch international is playing his best football right now and won’t be pleased to hear he’s been named the club’s new captain.

Keys not happy with Liverpool star Van Dijk

Speaking about the 32-year-old, Keys said: “I don’t think Liverpool have got a challenge in them either. The re-build was necessary, but I don’t see leaders in the team anymore.

“Van Dijk isn’t a leader. He’s too quiet – and selfish. If he plays well that’s all that seems to matter to him. And he didn’t play well often enough last season. I thought he was way off.”

Although Van Dijk may not have been at his best last season, many of his teammates were in a similar position.

He’ll team up with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to make up Liverpool’s new leadership team.

Van Dijk has challenged the right-back to deliver next season as he looks set to continue playing in a hybrid midfield role.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s hard to agree with Keys that Van Dijk isn’t a leader in the Liverpool side.

He’s been the commanding voice in defence at Anfield for years and vital to their success since signing from Southampton.

His mere presence has made teams change their tactics against Liverpool just to avoid going up against him.

Liverpool will be looking to Van Dijk to lead them to victory next season and he’ll back himself to be the man to deliver that success.