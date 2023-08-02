Virgil van Dijk challenges 24-year-old Liverpool player to deliver next season

New Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has challenged Trent Alexander-Arnold to step up next season.

Van Dijk was speaking before Liverpool’s friendly against Bayern Munich on LFC TV.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had a big decision to make ahead of the start of the next campaign.

After both captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner left the club, he needed to promote from within his leadership group to find someone to take the armband.

Virgil van Dijk was his unsurprising choice, given his experience leading the Dutch national team.

Van Dijk has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League for years and a commanding presence at the back.

The 32-year-old has earned the praise of Steven Gerrard, who famously led the side to a Champions League title in 2005.

Van Dijk’s second-in-command will be Trent Alexander-Arnold and the centre-back has challenged him to step up to the challenge.

It was another proud moment for the full-back who has risen from Liverpool’s academy to be one of the senior players in the squad.

Alexander-Arnold now challenged by Van Dijk

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Van Dijk said: “I’m happy for Trent [Alexander-Arnold], he has to step up as vice-captain now and I think he will definitely look forward to it now as well.

“Feel the responsibility, feel the importance, like the rest of the leadership group, we have to be a very strong team off the pitch and to be successful on the pitch as well and now it’s time to get to work.”

Alexander-Arnold has plenty to work on this season alongside his new responsibilities.

The right-back is now expected to step up into midfield in possession and contribute even further up the pitch.

His defensive capabilities have also been heavily scrutinised and he’ll be under further pressure not to slip up even when playing in a more advanced role.

Liverpool’s defence are going to be challenged by some of the Premier League’s best attacks this season and Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will need to be at their best to cope with.

Pre-season games can’t be taken too seriously, but after another high-scoring encounter against Bayern Munich today, a balance needs to be found quickly between attack and defence.