Reporter shares what he overheard Italian journalists saying about De Zerbi this week after Spurs talks











Roberto De Zerbi has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising managers this season, and he’s gaining admirers all over the continent.

The Brighton boss has apparently held preliminary talks with Tottenham in recent weeks, but according to Tom Allnutt, there is some sort of feeling in Italy that he may be the new AC Milan manager.

Indeed, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Allnutt was discussing his trip to Milan for the Champions League semi-final this week, and he says that he overheard some Italian reporters in the press box speaking about De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Stefano Pioli at San Siro next season.

De Zerbi to Milan

Allnutt shared what he heard about De Zerbi.

“I think he should be a coach they consider in the summer very strongly. I was in Milan this week for the Inter vs AC game, and even there the Italian journalists were talking about De Zerbi as a possible successor for Pioli at Milan. They’re very aware of his progress and what he’s done this season, who knows if he sees Italy as his calling or if he sees the Premier League as the place to be?” Allnutt said.

Set for bigger things

Whether it’s Milan, Tottenham or anyone else in Europe, one can’t help but feel that Roberto De Zerbi is set for bigger things in the very near future.

The Italian has shown so much tactical nous during his first few months at Brighton, and he will have caught the eye of a number of top clubs.

Brighton have already lost a highly rated manager in the shape of Graham Potter over the past 12 months, and they may have a real battle on their hands to keep De Zerbi at the club this summer too.

