Reported Tottenham target Roger Ibanez hailed by Jose Mourinho











Tottenham Hotspur should now be able to get their summer transfer business under way after finally appointing a new manager.

Earlier this week, Spurs confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a four-year deal.

The Australian has a lot of work to do from the off, as Tottenham’s squad is in major need of reinforcing.

The Spurs defence could really do with bolstering after another campaign in which there have been too many letdowns at the back.

Sport Witness has relayed reports from Italy suggesting Tottenham are readying an approach for a defender backed to become “one of the world’s best”.

Both Gazzetta dello Sport and Sport Mediaset have reported that Spurs are eyeing Roma ace Roger Ibanez.

In addition, the Giallorossi are apparently eager to cash in on the 24-year-old as they need to raise funds.

Roma ‘urgently need’ to raise €30m (£26million) before June 30th to balance their books, claimed the latter source.

This is a boost for Tottenham. In theory, it should lead to fewer obstacles in pursuit of Ibanez if they wish to sign him.

They reportedly want €40million (£35million) to sanction Ibanez’s sale, with Atletico Madrid in pursuit alongside Spurs.

‘Always shows up’

A lot of good things have been said about Ibanez, including an endorsement from former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Last year, the Portuguese said: “Last year we went through a spell where he was the only central defender, with Chris Smalling injured and Gianluca Mancini and Marash Kumbulla suspended. He was there every single game.

“When we went to Seville to face Real Betis earlier this season, the morning of the game I saw him and thought it was going to be impossible for him to play.

“And yet he played. He’s one who always shows up.”

Meanwhile, former Roma ace Vincent Candela told Corriere dello Sport, via Romapress: “Ibanez can become one of the world’s best defenders, but he must work on his concentration.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens on this front.

Roma are seemingly desperate to sell, so in theory, they shouldn’t have too much leverage.

However, with Tottenham likely to have competitors for Ibanez’s signature, a bidding war could well break out.