Tottenham now reportedly want to sign a player Jose Mourinho has called 'untouchable'











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Roger Ibanez from Roma this summer, and if they manage to sign the Brazilian, they will be landing one of Jose Mourinho’s favourite players.

Indeed, Ibanez has been a key player for Roma ever since the arrival of Mourinho, and the Portuguese gaffer has gone on the record to praise him highly in the past.

According to GialloRossi.net, Spurs are very keen on a summer move for the South American, but it’s fair to say that Mourinho won’t be keen to sell him, describing the defender as ‘untouchable’ within his squad in the past.

Mourinho loves Ibanez

The Roma boss spoke so highly of Ibanez last year.

“Last year we went through a spell where he was the only central defender, with Chris Smalling injured and Gianluca Mancini and Marash Kumbulla suspended. He was there every single game. When we went to Seville to face Real Betis earlier this season, the morning of the game I saw him and thought it was going to be impossible for him to play. And yet he played. He’s one who always shows up,” Mourinho said.

“When we win, we all win together. When we lose, we all lose together. For me he is untouchable. There is nothing more to be said. I think it helps that I hardly read the newspapers and never check social media. Because other than my Instagram, where I publish nonsense just for fun and a few laughs, I don’t read anything. That helps me – but he is untouchable, in my opinion. Tomorrow it will be him and 10 others.”

Tough deal to do

It’s really not going to be easy for Spurs to do this deal this summer.

Mourinho’s comments just go to show how important Roma believe Ibanez to be, and it’s fair to say that Mourinho is never a fan of selling key players.

Indeed, the Portuguese gaffer is a very stubborn man and he won’t be keen to part ways with Ibanez without a fight.

It will be interesting to see how this story unfurls as we head into the summer transfer window.

