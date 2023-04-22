Report: ‘World class’ manager has now discussed potential summer signings with Chelsea, Spurs may miss out











Mauricio Pochettino’s talks with Chelsea appear to be accelerating at quite a rate.

Indeed, according to The Independent, Pochettino has now discussed a timeframe of when he’ll be able to take charge at Stamford Bridge, while he’s also supposedly discussed potential summer transfer targets with the Chelsea hierarchy.

That all points towards the idea of talks with Chelsea being at a very advanced stage, and it looks as though Pochettino could well be Graham Potter’s replacement in west London.

Of course, this will come as something of a blow for Tottenham Hotspur and their fanbase.

Spurs are also reportedly keen on Pochettino, while the Tottenham fanbase have made it clear that they want the Argentine to be re-appointed in north London, routinely singing his name at the stadium in an attempt to twist Daniel Levy’s arm.

Unfortunately for Spurs and their fans, it appears that Chelsea may well beat them to the punch here as they are closing in on appointing Pochettino.

Luckily for Tottenham, there is also good news within this report. Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly open to joining the north London club as Antonio Conte’s replacement, which is an avenue that Levy may well want to explore.

This is quite the turn of events considering that at one point it looked as though Pochettino would be Spurs-bound and Nagelsmann was destined for Stamford Bridge, but within just a few days, that all seems to have changed.

It is interesting to hear that Pochettino has been discussing summer transfer targets with Chelsea, and we can’t help but wonder if any of his former players at Tottenham Hotspur have come up in conversation. After all, the Blues do need a striker this summer and Harry Kane is entering the final year of his contract.

Pochettino currently looks a lot more likely to head to Chelsea than return to Spurs.

