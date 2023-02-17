Report: What Tottenham think of Pedro Porro in wake of difficult debut











Tottenham Hotspur feel Pedro Porro is “among the best players” in the Spurs squad, according to Dean Jones.

The journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, said Spurs are convinced the January signing will succeed at the club.

This comes in wake of a rocky start for Porro at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following his deadline-day move to N17.

Tottenham worked hard to bring the 23-year-old to N17 last month, eventually striking a deal just before the window shut.

Spurs signed Porro on a £5million loan deal with £39million obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The £85,000-a-week ace joined Tottenham to much fanfare, with Spurs bringing in a much-needed upgrade at right wing-back.

However, Porro struggled on his debut last weekend as Leicester City ran out 4-1 winners over Spurs.

He subsequently sat out the next game as Emerson Royal played at RWB in the Champions League loss at AC Milan.

Despite his difficult debut, Jones says Tottenham have no qualms about Porro’s quality and what he can bring to N17.

“Look, he plays a position that is going to be exploited at any moment that you are not in top, top form,” he said.

“And I think that Tottenham have an expectation that he’s going to be good enough.

“They don’t doubt that at all. Like, they say that technically, he is among the best players they’ve got in that squad, so they’re not worried about that.”

Knee-jerk reaction

Let’s face it, Porro was by no means the worst player in the Tottenham team last weekend.

Sure, it wasn’t a great debut, but when most of the team delivered 4/10 and 5/10 displays, then it was a collective failure.

Porro hasn’t become bad overnight. He has moved to a new league with a different style of play to what he’s used to. In a new country, mid-season.

As soon as Porro gets up to speed and begins delivering great performances, his debut display will become a distant memory.