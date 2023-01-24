Antonio Conte sought advice on Tottenham tactics this season











Tottenham Hotspur came through a tough test against one of this season’s surprise packages Fulham last night.

A record-equalling Harry Kane strike earned Antonio Conte’s side an important 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

A report from the Evening Standard has given the lowdown on what’s going on behind-the-scenes at Spurs.

Going into yesterday’s game, Tottenham had one of the worst recent defensive records in the league.

They had recorded just one clean sheet in their last ten league games, and were gaining a reputation for starting matches slowly.

It could be argued that that was the case again yesterday.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Fulham were on top for much of the first-half, before Kane made them pay for a momentary lapse in concentration.

His strike from outside the box was the perfect example of how the 29-year-old can take advantage of the smallest opportunities.

There have been question marks over Conte’s tactics at Tottenham this season at times.

An obvious weak spot at right wing-back hasn’t bene properly addressed, and Son Heung-min has been desperately out-of-form.

Conte sought advice over Tottenham tactics

The report from the Evening Standard states that, ‘Conte has sought advice from those he trusts on Spurs’ defensive failings and come to the conclusion that their drop off is not down to quality or tactics, but the individual and collective spirit of his entire team.’

Tottenham have made too many individual mistakes at the back in recent weeks to maintain a top four challenge.

Eric Dier needlessly giving away a corner led directly to Brentford equaliser, while Hugo Lloris was at fault against Arsenal.

Fulham created a few chances yesterday, but as a defensive unit, Spurs looked a lot more solid.

Cristian Romero was booked in his battle with Aleksandar Mitrovic, but ultimately came out on top.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Emerson Royal had one of his best games in a Spurs shirt this season, although his future is still up in the air.

Conte has tried varying his tactics this season, but that’s been down to injuries more than Tottenham’s performances.

Losing Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Son Heung-min forced his hand, and the results unsurprisingly suffered.

Conte said last night that yesterday’s result needs to be a turning point in their season.

They’re going to need to be at their best to qualify for the Champions League again.

