Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on his situation.

The 21-year-old is in the form of his life. He became the first player in the Premier League this season to register 10 goals and 10 assists this month, and he then scored a stunner for England at Wembley against Ukraine a couple of days ago.

Saka’s stock now is higher than it has ever been before, and it’s no surprise at all that top clubs are watching him.

Arsenal have been in talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract for months now.

The Englishman’s deal was originally set to expire this summer, but Arsenal had an option to push that by 12 months, and they triggered that clause.

Talks continued between the two parties, but The Daily Mail claim that a number of top clubs, including Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, have been keeping a close eye on the situation.

The defending Premier League champions are ready to pounce if talks between Arsenal and Saka collapse, but Gunners fans have absolutely nothing to worry about.

The report claims Saka has privately made it clear to Arsenal that he has no plans of leaving the Emirates for Manchester City or any other club. He is said to be in love with Arteta’s management and is convinced that the Gunners are going in the right direction.

Saka is all set to sign a new contract at Arsenal in the very near future.

He’ll become Arsenal’s highest-paid player

A player of Saka’s talent, quality and potential definitely deserves a better contract than the one he is currently on.

The 21-year-old, branded as ‘brilliant‘ by Alan Shearer, has shown this season that he is one of the best players in the country. He is absolutely unplayable on his day, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table.

That’s why Arsenal are ready to reward him with a lucrative new deal. The report claims that Saka’s new contract, should he sign it, will see him earn £300,000-a-week inclusive of bonuses and other attachments.

That will make him Arsenal’s highest-paid player.

