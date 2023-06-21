The latest reports state that West Ham United are looking for a midfielder and are close to making an offer for Alex Scott.

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham are weighing up a move for highly-rated Championship youngster Alex Scott.

The report suggests that his current club Bristol City have placed a price tag of around £25million for the England U20 international.

Apparently the player is expected to earn a move to the Premier League this summer. The Evening Standard states that West Ham have held initial talks with agents of the player. They are deciding whether to make a move.

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

It is no shock to see Alex Scott linked to the Premier League. The central midfielder is a very exciting talent. This was proven by the fact he won the Championship Young Player of the Year award for his performances in the 2022/23 season.

With reports suggesting Declan Rice will leave the Hammers as well as midfielders like Manuel Lanzini leaving the club, David Moyes needs to bring some more quality to his midfield.

Scott ticks all the boxes. The 19 year-old is good at both attacking and defending and has the potential to become an even better star. The ‘exceptional‘ midfielder would be a great signing and seems like a cheap deal for around £25million.

The Championship is full of some great talent. West Ham know that themselves as they bought players like Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma from the division. They will have no fear in heading to the division again to sign another young talent.