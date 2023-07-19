Chelsea ready to make £26m bid for ‘one of the best’ young strikers around

The latest reports suggest that Chelsea are set to start making some formal approaches for Ligue 1 winger Elye Wahi this summer.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are planning to make a bid for Wahi this summer.

Despite this, if the Blues succeed in signing him, they will loan him straight to Strasbourg.

For now, Wahi apparently wants to play consistently. Due to this, Chelsea believe it is the best option to loan him to the Ligue 1 side.

The report goes on to say that the player will cost around £26million this summer. Chelsea are apparently the most advanced in the race.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea ready to sign Wahi

The French centre-forward is only 20 years-old but he is impressing with good performances already in Ligue 1 this season.

For Montpellier, the attacker has already played 91 times and he has a pretty decent goal-scoring record at the club so far.

In these appearances, Wahi has scored 32 goals and has also picked up nine assists. This is a great record for a forward so young in a top division.

Pascal Gastien said of Wahi earlier this year, as per Jeunes Footeux: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.”

He looks like a very top striker and clearly has top potential for Chelsea to be making a big move for him so early into his career.

Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Due to his age, it does seem a very sensible option to keep him at Ligue 1 but loan him to the club in which the Blues are connected to.

He needs to play consistent football in order to grow and reach the potential Chelsea believe he has. It will be very exciting to see his career progress.