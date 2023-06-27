Report: West Ham ‘in advanced negotiations’ for Serie A midfielder

The latest reports suggest that West Ham are leading the race as they continue to pursue Switzerland international Denis Zakaria.

Sky Sport Italia are reporting the latest on this issue. According to them, West Ham have not been put off by Zakaria’s stint at Chelsea.

Apparently, the Hammers are now in ‘advanced negotiations’ over a move to sign the player on a permanent deal this summer.

The report goes on to say that multiple phone calls have happened between West Ham and Serie A side Juventus to complete the deal.

(Photo by Nikola Krstic/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

West Ham in advanced talks for Denis Zakaria

The “incredible” midfielder did not showcase his top quality at Chelsea whilst on loan last season. Despite this, there is definitely a great player there and his potential saw Juventus sign him in the first place.

With reports suggesting Declan Rice could depart this summer, it is no shock to see West Ham want a midfielder. Zakaria is a more defensive midfielder and this is exactly what they need.

It will be very hard to replace Rice. No doubt the Hammers will have to sign a couple of midfielders to properly replace the player.

Rice was great at defending but also offered a lot in attack. Whilst Zakaria may not be able to do the attacking side as much, having him as a defensive midfielder may allow others who are more attacking in the midfield to have more freedom.

It’s going to be an interesting summer for the London club. They are in the Europa League next season. They need to make sure they have depth so they can compete in Europe and the Premier League.

They were in somewhat of a relegation battle last season. David Moyes will be wanting to make sure they battle for the top half again.