West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for Alex Scott but they could have been dealt a blow as new reports suggest Inter Milan are now interested in him.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Italian giants are ready to launch a bid for the highly-rated Hammers target.

It was only recently reported by The Evening Standard that West Ham were preparing a move for him.

The Italian report suggests that Inter are serious about Scott and aim to bring him to Italy.

They believe that Inter could manage to sign him for around £15million, despite him being valued at £21million.

Scott had a very impressive season with Bristol City in the Championship. He won the Young Player of the Year award in the division.

(Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

West Ham dealt blow in pursuit of Alex Scott

The ‘fantastic‘ midfielder, has been a huge talent this season. He is highly-rated and despite being 19 years old looks the real deal.

When a huge club like Inter Milan, who were Champions League finalists this season, come calling, then you know the player has a world-class potential.

The midfielder is also an England youth international. No doubt if Inter Milan come calling with a bid then it will be very hard for West Ham to beat them to the signing.

This is a huge blow for the Hammers. If they want to sign Alex Scott they may have to put in a big bid for the player sooner rather than later.

With the Hammers qualifying for the Europa League, they will need to make sure they have a good squad so that they can compete in all competitions. Scott would be a great coup.