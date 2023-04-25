Report: Vincent Kompany has just made his decision on the Tottenham job











Tottenham Hotspur have sacked yet another manager, and Vincent Kompany has been heavily linked with the job in North London.

Just over a month after Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte and appointed Cristian Stellini as the man in charge until the end of the campaign, Daniel Levy decided to sack the latter as well. It was coming after their disastrous performance against Newcastle United, but it’s still not a good look.

Ryan Mason will now be at the helm until the end of the season, but in the summer, there will be a new manager. Kompany has been in the news a lot.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Vincent Kompany tells his staff he will not accept the Tottenham job

Kompany only joined Burnley last year, but he has transformed the club.

The Belgian completely changed the way the Clarets play and has brought them back into the Premier League. They can win the Championship tonight, which will be an extraordinary achievement.

Kompany’s ‘unbelievable‘ work at Turf Moor has caught many top clubs’ attention. Both Tottenham and Chelsea have been linked with his services, but it looks like the two London clubs will miss out.

The Sun claim that Kompany has now told his staff that he will not leave Burnley this summer. He will not accept the Tottenham or Chelsea job as things stand, and that is a huge blow, especially for Spurs.

Burnley have reportedly promised Kompany that they will back him in the summer transfer window to prepare for life in the Premier League next season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham really are in a mess, aren’t they?

Levy sacked Antonio Conte and then hired his assistant last month. Now, he has fired that very assistant and has put the guy assisting him in charge until the end of the campaign.

That is just shocking management at the top level at the club, and there’s absolutely nobody else to blame for all of this apart from Levy and the ownership.

Kompany would’ve been a solid fit for Tottenham, but it looks like he has decided he doesn’t want the job. Can you really blame him?

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

