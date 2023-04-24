Fabrizio Romano shares latest Vincent Kompany to Tottenham update











Tottenham have held a conversation with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany about becoming their new manager in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kompany is indeed a name on the list of Tottenham. And speaking on his YouTube channel this afternoon, Romano confirmed that his information suggests a conversation has been held with Kompany.

“For sure, Vincent Kompany is a coach they have on the list. They spoke to Vincent Kompany, from what I understand, there was a conversation with Tottenham and Kompany,” Romano said.

Of course, the Belgian only spoke last night at the EFL Awards how he’d no interest in entertaining speculation. The Burnley boss seems focussed on finishing the season and winning the title.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, there is no doubting that there is interest in Kompany and Romano’s comments here suggest Tottenham are more than serious about the former Man City defender.

Tottenham could be poised to sack Cristian Stellini this week. The Italian coach endured a nightmare at the weekend as Spurs were hammered 6-1.

There is no chance of a new manager being appointed immediately. Ryan Mason is expected to take charge if Stellini leaves, with Kompany likely to come in during the summer if he is open to the deal.

TBR’s View: Kompany will have Tottenham decision to make

He is a man of integrity and he was more than likely speaking the truth last night when he said he’d not entertain speculation. But the fact remains that Kompany will have a decision to make at some point.

Whether that decision is simply letting Spurs know he’s open to dialogue. Or whether it’s to actually accept or reject a contract. Kompany is clearly admired by Tottenham.

Romano suggesting a conversation has been had is interesting in itself. That suggests things have progressed a bit more than we might have thought. And if it has, then Kompany might well end up at Spurs eventually.