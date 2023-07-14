Moussa Diaby has agreed to join Aston Villa.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who reports that the French attacker has said yes to the idea of joining the Midlands club.

This is very exciting for Unai Emery’s side, and it’s also a real blow to their Premier League rivals.

Indeed, Diaby is a player that has long been admired by Arsenal. The Gunners apparently wanted to sign the ‘very exciting’ Bayer Leverkusen star this summer, but it now looks as though they have fallen behind Villa in this race.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

We can’t help but feel that Unai Emery would be more than happy to get one over his former club on this occasion.

Make no mistake about it, this would be a huge coup for Villa.

Diaby has been one of the Bundesliga’s top performers in recent years, and last season under Xabi Alonso he appeared to hit new heights.

Not only is Diaby a star in Germany, he appears to be a player ready to take on the Premier League.

Indeed, while the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz have struggled to make that transition from the Bundesliga to English football, it feels as though Diaby wouldn’t have the same struggles.

Photo by Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Diaby’s skill set and physical profile make him a great fit for the Premier League. He’s one of the fastest players in Europe, and he’s incredibly direct, and in a league that prioritises pace so much, he could be a star.

Of course, there is some way to go before we can call this one a done deal as club-to-club negotiations continue, but this looks like it could be on the cards for Villa and it may well be one of the signings of the summer.

Villa fans should be very excited by this one.