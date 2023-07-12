Arsenal remain huge admirers of Moussa Diaby.

That is according to Charles Watts who has been speaking on Inside Arsenal about the French winger.

The journalist was hosting a Q&A session and, inevitably, he was asked all sorts of questions about exciting talents from across Europe.

According to Watts, Diaby is someone to keep an eye on leaving Bayer Leverkusen towards the end of this transfer window, with the Gunners said to be big fans on the Bundesliga star.

Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal fans of Diaby

Watts shared what he knows about the Frenchman.

“Michael Olise is a very exciting player, someone I really do like, I don’t think he’ll be leaving Palace this summer. Moussa Diaby will be someone to keep an eye on as the window progresses in terms of if he will stay or go. A number of clubs taking a look at him. He’s a player Arsenal do like, have watched a lot over the last couple of years, they haven’t made a move yet, but who knows?” Watts said.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Exciting

This would be an expensive signing, but it would also be an incredibly exciting one too.

Diaby has been ripping up the Bundesliga over the past two years, and you have to say that his skillset is incredibly well-suited to the Premier League.

Ranked as one of the fastest players in Europe by The Speeds Database – he’s even faster than Mo Salah! He would terrorise defences in England, and in Mikel Arteta’s system as a right winger cutting onto his left foot, Diaby would be dangerous to say the least.

Of course, after spending so much already, Arsenal may not be able to get this deal done, but if there are a few high-profile outgoings, perhaps there could be some life in this one.