Alasdair Gold claims 'unbelievable' Tottenham star is likely to leave











Tottenham Hotspur have a big summer as they look to improve their squad and Alasdair Gold has claimed that Ivan Perisic is likely to leave in the coming weeks.

Tottenham really need to sort things out in the summer. They are going to need a new manager. The club also have an abundance of players who have not quite delivered.

Perisic was a signing of former manager Antonio Conte. He has had some very good moments but also some underwhelming moments. Many believe he is quite an level, experienced head.

His versatility is great for the squad. With him being able to play in defence and on the wing it may be a shock to hear that he is tipped to leave.

(Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Ivan Perisic tipped to leave Tottenham

The Croatian World Cup finalist, who signed on a free transfer from Inter Milan, has only been at Tottenham Hotspur for a year.

Alasdair Gold was speaking about the Spurs squad and brought up the latest on Perisic. who has been deemed ‘unbelievable‘.

He said: “Ivan Perisic is also being tipped to head out of the exit door halfway through his two-year contract, meaning two very experienced, high-earning players departing the club.”

Although Perisic is versatile and very experienced, it is somewhat not shocking to see the club and him part ways this summer.

The Croatian is now 34 and his contract expires next summer. With this in mind, Spurs will only have this summer to get some money for him.

He is supposedly on a huge salary. Perisic reportedly earns around £180,000-a-week at Spurs. This is £9.36million-a-year.

With that in mind, it does make sense for the North London side to part ways with Perisic this summer.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)