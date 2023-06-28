James Maddison is gearing up to become Tottenham’s second signing of the summer.

The midfielder has apparently agreed terms to join Spurs, and according to The Standard, he’s now flown to London to finalise a deal.

Maddison had been in Ibiza enjoying a summer break, but, with a £40m deal on the horizon, he has a great excuse to cut his holiday short and get back to the UK.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder will now undergo medical tests and media duties before his move to Spurs is confirmed.

This is a real statement signing from Tottenham and a great start to their summer.

Spurs needed a few things heading into this summer, a new goalkeeper, a new playmaker and more defenders, and they’ve ticked two of those boxes before we’re even in July.

In some ways, it’s ironic. After the sacking of Antonio Conte it appeared as though Spurs were taking ages to get their ducks in a row, but now, Spurs appear to be amongst the most pro-active teams in the transfer window, finalising two signings before most of their rivals are even out of the starting blocks.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Of course, getting new signings in early can be vital in terms of success ahead of a new season, especially when you’ve just hired a new manager, and Tottenham are giving Ange Postecoglou the best chance of being successful in his first season in north London by getting these deals tied up early.

Maddison should be announced as a Tottenham player in the coming days, and it’s mouth-watering to ponder what he’s going to be able to do next season playing alongside the likes of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane at Spurs.