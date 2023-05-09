Report: 'Unbelievable' manager Tottenham want now has another offer on the table, he could replace 63-year-old











Luis Enrique has been linked with both Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks, but now, he could be set for a surprise switch to Saudi Arabia.

As has become evermore prominent in recent years, the ‘unbelievable’ manager could be set for a switch to the Gulf with Al-Hilal.

According to renowned Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, Enrique already has an offer on the table from Al-Hilal, and it will be interesting to see what he does here.

Of course, when you hear about offers from Saudi Arabia you expect massive money to be involved, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Al-Hilal.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Their current manager, 63-year-old Ramon Diaz, is reportedly only on a salary of £1.5m-a-year, and while that’s good money for any of us, it’s nothing in comparison to the reported £320m-a-year Lionel Messi has been offered to go and play in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, if Al-Hilal want to get a manager of Enrique’s quality through the door they may have to up their wage budget for their manager somewhat.

Indeed, as a Champions League-winning former Barcelona manager, Enrique won’t come cheaply, and given that his dream is reportedly to manage in the Premier League, it’s hard to imagine that he’d head over to Saudi Arabia unless he was handsomely compensated.

This all comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Enrique has held talks with Spurs in recent weeks, and he reportedly wants to take the job. However, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso also in the running, he may not win the race to become the new Spurs manager.

If Enrique doesn’t become the new Tottenham manager, he has a fall-back plan here with a move to Saudi Arabia should he want to replace Diaz at Al-Hilal.

Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

