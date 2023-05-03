Report: ‘Unbelievable’ manager is happy to take the Tottenahm job after what Daniel Levy has told him











Luis Enrique is happy to take the Tottenham job after Daniel Levy made it clear to him that he would have more control over transfers.

According to 90Min, there have been suggestions that Spurs have been briefing new manager candidates that they won’t be in control of transfers, but that seemingly hasn’t put Enrique off the idea of becoming the new Spurs boss.

The ‘unbelievable’ former Barcelona boss is apparently very keen to come to the Premier League, and after seemingly missing out on the chance to become the next manager of Chelsea, he’s ready to take a chance on Tottenham.

Of course, every manager would love the chance to be able to build his own squad in his own vision, but in the era of the Sporting Director, that is very rarely able to happen.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham have had this issue for quite some time. Daniel Levy has been personally leading transfer strategies for a long time, while the recently departed Fabio Paratici was in charge over the past two years. All the while they’ve supposedly worked in tandem with their managers.

With Scott Munn coming into Spurs as Levy’s new right-hand-man and potentially hiring a replacement for Paratici as Sporting Director, there is bound to be a transfer committee at Spurs that operates alongside Enrique, but the manager will be allowed to have his own input.

The Spanish manager clearly has some sort of faith in Tottenham to back him adequately as he’s open to taking this job, but we can’t help but think that he should be thinking twice about this chance.

Yes, he wants to come to England, but given that Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have all had their own complaints about Spurs’ transfer strategy in recent years, despite being allowed to put forward their own suggestions for signings.

For now, Enrique is keen to become the new manager of Tottenham, but it’s up to Spurs to make their move.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

