Mikel Arteta could now start ‘magnificent’ Arsenal player against Wolves today

Mikel Arteta could reportedly start Kieran Tierney in Arsenal’s final game of the season against Wolves today.

Arsenal will be keen to end the season with a positive result after falling short in the race for the Premier League title.

Arteta will be slightly short of options across the backline as both William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined.

The Spaniard experimented with his back-four against Nottingham Forest last weekend, playing Thomas Partey at right-back and Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Tierney missed out after what has been a frustrating campaign for the Scottish full-back.

He’s found opportunities hard to come by since Zinchenko’s arrival but it seems that he could come back into the starting line-up today.

Tierney could start against Wolves

The Evening Standard reports that Ben White is likely to return to right-back today after Partey played in the position last weekend.

This would allow Tierney to come back into the side on the opposite side, with Kiwior alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Tierney’s future ahead of the summer after he’s struggled for minutes this season.

The ‘magnificent’ full-back was a key man for Arteta last season, but he just doesn’t seem to fit into the Arsenal boss’ plans for the future.

It could well be Tierney’s last game for Arsenal as he’s attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United.

Indeed, journalist Charles Watts suggested earlier this week that he expects the 25-year-old to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Tierney has been a reliable performer for the Gunners over the years but it may be for the best if he moves on this summer.

And if today turns out to be his last game for Arsenal, it would be brilliant for him to start from the off and get a proper send-off in north London.

