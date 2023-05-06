Report: Tottenham set to speak to 'ultra-attacking' Nagelsmann alternative











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot in recent weeks.

In April, The Independent claimed that the 44-year-old is an alternative for Spurs if don’t get Nagelsmann.

More recently, Vandaag Inside, relayed by Fr12.nl, claimed Tottenham had invited Slot for a conversation.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Now, a new report from The Telegraph has claimed that Spurs “will speak to” the Dutchman.

This suggests a meeting has actually been organised.

In addition, the report claims that Slot has been “highly recommended” to Daniel Levy.

Slot has been earning rave reviews this season for his efforts with Feyenoord.

They are top of the Eredivisie table, eight points clear of PSV Eindhoven with four games still to go.

Slot may well fancy a new challenge if he gets his current side over the line.

And what better challenge than a Premier League top-six club like Tottenham?

‘Pochettino in the making’

Slot is an incredibly talented young manager who looks ready for a step up in his career.

His credentials and style of play would certainly tick a lot of boxes for Tottenham.

Alasdair Gold recently described Slot’s philosophy as a “Pochettino in the making”.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan also provided a glowing endorsement of the 44-year-old.

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

He described Slot as a “maniac” who plays “ultra-attacking” football, and likened his style of management to that of Pep Guardiola.

“The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord,” he told talkSPORT.

“He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac.

“Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine.”

Better still, Van der Kraan also claimed Slot “would love to coach Tottenham”.