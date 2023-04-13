Journalist says Arne Slot would love to manage Tottenham Hotspur











Journalist Marcel van der Kraan has revealed that manager Arne Slot would love to take over at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch manager is currently flying high with Eredivisie side Feyenoord. They sit top of the league and eight points clear of Ajax in second.

Slot is currently on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s shortlist. The owner of the North London side sacked Antonio Conte following his rant after the 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Levy has come under a lot of criticism from the Spurs fan base. Because of this, it is crucial he gets the next managerial appointment right.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arne Slot would love to join Tottenham Hotspur

With various Premier League clubs possessing interim managers, there are a lot of rumours about who will end up where. Marcel van der Kraan revealed some key details around Arne Slot for us.

Speaking to talkSPORT (Thursday, 11.15AM), the Dutch journalist said: “Leeds offered £5m to attract Slot. He was very keen; Feyenoord said no. There’s a clause in his contract next year. Palace are a serious option, he’d love to coach Tottenham – but clubs will have to pay a massive fee to get him.”

This is huge news for Spurs. To have a manager on their shortlist that wants to join the club is great news. Slot would be a good manager for other Premier League sides, but compared to the other two mentioned, Spurs will no doubt be favourites.

The 44 year old has a lot of time on his hands to both convince other clubs to sign him, and to also make his decision. With Feyenoord doing well, he may want to stay in charge for now.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

