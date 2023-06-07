'They need him badly': Sam Allardyce predicts 30-year-old will sign for Tottenham from PL rival this summer











Sam Allardyce has predicted that Harry Maguire will join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, insisting that the Manchester United defender is someone Ange Postecoglou’s men need desperately.

Allardyce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast ahead of the summer transfer window. And the former England boss was asked to predict where a number of players will be playing next year.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

One of those mentioned was Harry Maguire. Of course, it appears highly possible that the 30-year-old will be leaving Manchester United this summer. Reports from ESPN have suggested that Maguire has been offered to Tottenham amongst others.

Allardyce predicts Maguire will join Tottenham this summer

Maguire has been heavily criticised and ridiculed over the last few years. So there is definitely going to be a hefty number of Spurs fans who would rather that he headed elsewhere.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

But Allardyce believes that the centre-back is exactly the kind of player Tottenham need over the coming months.

“Tottenham,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football when asked to predict Maguire’s next move.

“They need him badly. Harry Maguire needs to leave Man United for his own England career.”

Much may depend on what sort of fee Manchester United want for Maguire, as well as what kind of wages he is looking for at his next club.

Reports from Football Transfers suggested that Erik ten Hag’s men value the former Leicester City man at £35 million.

Admittedly, if he gets back to his best, that fee could prove to be a real bargain. It is easy to forget that he was absolutely outstanding for the Foxes and for England.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier has previously suggested that he is a ‘fantastic‘ leader. And he may relish the chance to get out of the spotlight that comes with playing for Manchester United.

But Tottenham fans would need him to hit the ground running if he joined. Rightly or wrongly, he has gained a reputation for being mistake-prone. And his stock has fallen considerably over the last couple of years.

So plenty of Tottenham supporters would see it as a real gamble if they did make the move Allardyce expects.