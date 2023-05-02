Report: Tottenham want to hire 'tactical genius' as their next manager, but he wants control over transfers











Julian Nagelsmann needs some assurances before he agrees to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sky Germany, the ‘tactical genius’ is wanted by Tottenham as they’ve asked him to make a commitment to the club this summer, but Nagelsmann needs to understand a few things before he agrees to join Spurs.

Indeed, according to this report, Nagelsmann wants to know what the situation will be with the Sporting Director after the departure of Fabio Paratici, while he also wants to have some semblance of control over transfers.

Of course, in recent years Tottenham haven’t been able to grant full autonomy to their managers due to the fact that they have had Sporting Directors in place or a huge influence from Daniel Levy himself.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

It sounds as though Nagelsmann wouldn’t be too happy to just come into the same sort of set-up at Spurs, and, in all honesty, we can’t blame him.

Tottenham’s transfer strategy in recent years has been dire. It’s hard to argue that they’ve made a truly successful signing since Heung-Min Son back in 2015, and while the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski looked like decent additions under Fabio Paratici, injuries and a lack of form this season have somewhat sullied those transfers too.

It is interesting to hear that Nagelsmann wants transfer control. After all, he hasn’t been granted that sort of autonomy before.

Indeed, back at Bayern Munich, he worked under a Sporting Director in the shape of Hasan Salihamidzic, while Markus Krosche worked closely with him at RB Leipzig.

It will be intriguing to see whether or not Spurs do decide to hand Nagelsmann the keys to the castle here, but if they do, it will be the ultimate sign of trust and faith.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

