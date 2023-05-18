Report: Tottenham to scout £52m forward Pedro Porro has deemed 'extraordinary'











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly going to send scouts to a big football match on the continent this weekend.

According to Correio da Manha, Spurs representatives will be watching Sporting Lisbon against Benfica on Sunday.

As well as Tottenham, other Premier League clubs are apparently sending scouts, as per Sport Witness.

However, Spurs reportedly have the most interest, with three targets in their sights.

One of those is Marcus Edwards, who Tottenham allowed to leave several years ago.

Spurs are reportedly eyeing the 24-year-old, along with teammate Pedro Goncalves and manager Ruben Amorim.

Edwards came through the ranks at Spurs and was considered one of the brightest talents in his age group.

Mauricio Pochettino likened the youngster to Lionel Messi and tipped him to potentially become a top player.

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Pedro Porro – who played alongside Edwards at Sporting – has called him “extraordinary”.

And on Twitter, there have also been comparisons with Jermain Defoe, Eden Hazard, and Diego Maradona.

However, Edwards ended up making just one senior appearance for Tottenham.

In 2019, he decided to embark on a new challenge by joining Vitoria de Guimaraes.

He subsequently left for Sporting, where he has been going from strength to strength.

Edwards’ tally for the Lions currently reads 64 appearances, 15 goals and 17 assists.

According to CDM, Sporting would only let Edwards leave this summer if Spurs meet his release clause.

Edwards’ clause reportedly stands at €60million (£52million).

However, Tottenham should pay less as they still hold 35 percent of his economic rights, as per Sport Witness.

Our view

As a transfer rumour, this certainly seems to have legs.

After all, Edwards is a very talented forward, he knows Spurs well, and the club can even get a bit of a discount.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully there will be more positive updates on this front.