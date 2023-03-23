Pedro Porro a huge fan of £26m star Tottenham reportedly want to sign











Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has lavished praise on Marcus Edwards, who came through the ranks at the club.

Edwards broke through under Mauricio Pochettino but ended up as a teammate of Porro at Portugese giants Sporting.

Porro made the move from Portugal to Spurs in the closing stages of the January transfer window, and Spurs have reportedly asked about getting Edwards back to make that same journey too.

Speaking to the Guardian, Porro called Edwards ‘extraordinary’, as well as responding to criticism from Spurs boss Tim Sherwood.

Pedro Porro calls Tottenham target Marcus Edwards ‘extraordinary’

“Life is moments and I couldn’t let an opportunity like this pass,” he said.

“Sporting had given me everything and there was no problem but I was ready to take the next step. I want to play in the best league in the world, the best players are there, and it was a dream to join Spurs.

“(Criticism) doesn’t annoy me, exactly. You know people will have their opinion, they’re going to say you played badly, that you’re no good or whatever.

“You try not to even notice, but it’s impossible. There’s always someone saying: ‘Did you see this?’ I don’t know (Sherwood). I don’t know what had happened for him to speak.

“People passed it on, saying he had spoken badly about me. But he won’t be the first who then had to shut his mouth.”

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that Edwards wants a Premier League move and Spurs have already asked about signing him.

The ‘insane’ attacker currently has a £52 million release clause in his Sporting contract. Porro had a clause too but negotiations dragged on all through January.

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham would earn a 50 per cent sell-on fee should he leave the Portuguese outfit, meaning they would effectively pay £26 million to get him back.