Report: Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo 'no longer welcome' at Roma











Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo in the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise in the end.

The Italian has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for a long, long time. It finally looked like it could happen last month, but despite discussions with Tottenham, Bournemouth, Leeds United, Southampton and even Everton, nothing happened.

Zaniolo had to stay at Roma – a club that don’t really want him now.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo ‘no longer welcome’ at Roma

Bournemouth had a deal agreed with Roma to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, but the Italian rejected the move – not once, but twice. It was reported that he wanted to join Tottenham instead.

Corriere dello Sport revealed yesterday that Leeds, Southampton and Everton also tried to sign him, but those moves did not materialise either.

Zaniolo was desperate to leave Roma, so much so that he did not show up at the club’s training centre. He just didn’t want to be there and the Giallorossi tried to move him on too.

After all talks failed, Zaniolo had no choice but to stay, but a report from La Repubblica, as relayed by CalcioMercato, reveals that he’s ‘no longer welcome’ at Roma.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Giallorossi have apparently ‘removed his name and photos from the locker’ he used at the club’s training centre, one that belonged to him for four years.

Things aren’t great for either party now, which is a shame as Zaniolo really is a fantastic player. He’s great on the ball, hugely versatile and the fact that he’s still only 23 means he can become so much better.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming months.

Tottenham have always admired him, and if the Danjuma loan deal does not work out, we won’t be surprised to see them make a move for Zaniolo again in the summer.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

