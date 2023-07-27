Report: Tottenham still thinking about signing ‘excellent’ player, Levy really likes the idea

Tottenham, somehow, still haven’t signed a centre-back this summer.

Despite their terrible defensive record last term, Spurs have neglected their backline this summer, and, as things stand, they will be heading into next season with fewer centre-half options than they had last season.

Of course, there’s still a fortnight before the campaign starts, so anything can happen, and according to The Athletic, the club are working on it.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Talks with Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven are ongoing, but according to this report, Spurs still haven’t ruled out the idea of bringing Clement Lenglet back to the club.

Described as an ‘excellent’ centre-back in the past, Lenglet, of course, spent last term at Spurs on loan, and apparently, the north London club are open to a reunion.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard Lenglet’s name mentioned in conjunction with Spurs this summer. Apparently, according to Graeme Bailey, Daniel Levy really likes the idea of bringing Lenglet back to Spurs due to the fact he’d be available for a nominal fee.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Indeed, it’s been clear for quite some time that Lenglet is surplus to requirements at Barcelona, and with La Blaugrana keen to get him off their wage bill, there’s been discussion that he could move on a free this summer.

In all honesty, this wouldn’t be a bad move from Spurs.

Yes, Lenglet isn’t good enough to be a starter for a team looking to finish in the top four in the Premier League, but as a depth option, he really isn’t bad.

He did a serviceable job last season, and while he may not be the answer to all of Tottenham’s defensive problems, he’d certainly fill a gap that is there for all to see.