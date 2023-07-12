Daniel Levy really likes the idea of signing Clement Lenglet on a free transfer this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the French defender.

Of course, Lenglet spent last season on loan at Spurs, and after returning to Barcelona, there have been reports that the defender could be allowed to leave for free as the Spanish giants want him off their wage bill.

According to Bailey, this deal really appeals to Daniel Levy as he likes the idea of bringing in extra depth for absolutely nothing.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Levy likes Lenglet

The journalist shared what he knows about the Barcelona defender.

“Yeah, Lenglet appeals to Daniel Levy being a free transfer. We’re looking at just short of £100m for these two (Tapsoba and Van de Ven), that is a lot of money for Spurs, Davinson Sanchez has an offer from Galatasaray, that deal has a chance of happening, but just £10m coming in for him, these aren’t release clauses so they don’t have to be paid in one go,” Bailey said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Can’t knock it

Say what you will about Daniel Levy not wanting to spend big money on new defenders, but you really can’t knock a free transfer move for someone like Lenglet.

Yes, he wasn’t amazing last season, but for £0, you’re getting a defender with Champions League experience who has that rare trait of being a left-footed centre-back who is decent enough on the ball.

Of course, there are bound to be issues if Lenglet is bring brought in as a starter, but with Micky van de Ven seemingly edging closer to joining Spurs, this could be a smart signing as a depth option.