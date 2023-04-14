Report: Tottenham staff are now pushing Daniel Levy to hire 47-year-old manager, but he wants somebody else











Tottenham’s search for a new manager is ongoing, and it seems as though nobody at the club can agree on who should be hired.

The Spurs squad reportedly want Mauricio Pochettino to come back, while The Daily Mail are reporting that Daniel Levy is enamoured by the idea of bringing Vincent Kompany to the club.

However, according to The Mail, there is a faction within Spurs who would rather see a British manager appointed, with some reportedly very keen to see Graham Potter brought to north London.

There is a lot to unpack here and arguments to make on both sides.

On one hand, the 47-year-old has proven himself to be a talented manager in the past with Brighton, but at the same time, he’s just failed massively at Chelsea and Spurs do have a patchy history of hiring ex-Chelsea bosses.

Meanwhile, Levy’s choice, Kompany, is on the up after getting Burnley promoted from the Championship, but, for some reason, there is a group within Spurs who would rather see a British manager get the job.

There are, of course, merits to hiring a British manager in that they understand the English game and the language better than some other candidates such as Luis Enrique or Arne Slot, but to use that argument against hiring Kompany seems a bit backwards to us.

Indeed, Kompany has been living in the UK for the best part of 15 years now, he’s a multiple-time Premier League winning captain, while he’s also now spent a season dominating the Championship as a manager.

For all intents and purposes, Kompany ticks every box that a British manager would, while he would also command a lot more respect in the dressing room than someone like Potter due to his huge list of achievements during his playing career.

There seems to be a real internal battle at Spurs at the moment, and, for once, it appears that Daniel Levy may actually have the right idea this time.

